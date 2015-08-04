Conference asks Catholics to contact their lawmakers

The Catholic Conference of Kentucky (CCK) is reminding Catholics of their duty to practice faithful citizenship by contacting legislators about how they vote on critical issues.

On Aug. 3, the conference asked Catholics to contact their lawmakers about a bill to prohibit federal funding of Planned Parenthood, S. 1881, which was introduced July 28.

While Kentucky’s senators — Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul — have already expressed their support for S. 1881, the conference said it’s still important to contact them and offer encouragement.

“It is important to maintain contact with our elected representatives on issues that are important to us,” said Jason D. Hall, the executive director of the CCK.

“We need to encourage them when they are right and urge them to reconsider when their positions are not in line with the common good. This is especially the province and duty of the laity, who are called to be salt and light in the world, including in the political life of our nation.

“The fight to redirect funds away from Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest network of abortion providers, and toward mainstream health care institutions that can meet legitimate health care needs will be a long one,” Hall said.

“The most important phase will be the upcoming appropriations process, when federal spending is determined. That is why maintaining communication with our elected representatives is so important.”

