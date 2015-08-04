Athletes put prayer first

Athletes, from left, Aaron Flanagan, Noah Hoffman, Ryan Anderson, Taylor Stemmle and Patrick Ritter knelt in prayer at St. Patrick Church July 31. More than 500 athletes and coaches from Catholic high schools gathered at St. Patrick in Eastwood to pray the rosary in preparation for the fall sports season.

The Rosary Rally, sponsored by SportsLeader, drew male athletes from Bethlehem, DeSales, Holy Cross, Trinity and St. Xavier high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville and Our Lady of Providence Junior-Senior High School in Clarksville, Ind.

